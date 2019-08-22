기사 본문 영역

INCREASED POPULARITY OF FARM STAYS
입력 2019.08.22 (15:05) 수정 2019.08.22 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

With the implementation of a five-day workweek, working people in Korea spend their leisure time in diverse ways these days. So-called farm stays are gaining in popularity recently, as more and more city-dwellers prefer to spend their free time in rural areas.

[Pkg]

Members of a women's club run by the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation visited a rural area. They first try their hand at making kitchen boards. The visitors polish wood with sandpaper and skillfully drive screws with drill drivers. They also engrave letters to make one-of-a-kind kitchen board.

[Soundbite] LEE KWI-OK(ANSAN RESIDENT) : "I can engrave whatever I want on my board. It will become a special memory."

This time, the visitors make herbal perfume and share their experience with one another.

[Soundbite] "I love it. I love it."

Shelling pine nuts, a regional specialty of this village, using old-style wooden hammers reminds the visitors of their childhood. Such hands-on programs give joy both to visitors and locals.

[Soundbite] KANG BYUNG-WOOK(CHORONG DUNGJI VILLAGE) : "It's rewarding to hear visitors say that they enjoyed their time here and that they want to visit us again in the future."

The National Agricultural Cooperative Federation provides all-out support to promote farm stays and enhance their competitiveness.

[Soundbite] LEE JAE-HEE(NAT'L AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE FEDERATION) : "We are trying to develop and publicize diverse programs for city-dwellers so that they can enjoy them at anytime."

Nearly 300 villages nationwide offer farm stay programs; 46 of them are provided in Gyeonggi-do Province. Last year alone, 2.9 million people participated in farm stays, attesting to their rapid growth and importance in connecting urban and rural areas.
