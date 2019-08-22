BLUE CRAB CATCHING SEASON News Today 입력 2019.08.22 (15:07) 수정 2019.08.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The weather in Korea is still hot during the day, but the blue crab autumn catching season has already begun on the west coast. To the delight of fishermen, this year's catch of blue crabs appears to be larger than last year.



[Pkg]



One by one, fishing boats return to the port at daybreak. Boxes full of blue crabs are lifted by a crane. The autumn blue crab catching season has begun in full gear on the west coast of Korea. Blue crabs had been in short supply in recent years, but the first catch of this year exceeded everyone's expectations.



[Soundbite] KIM HYUNG-KOOK(FISHERMAN) : "The blue crabs are still small in size, as they stay in shallow waters now. Their numbers are about 20 percent larger than last year."



In Baeksajang Port in Taean, the first-day catch of blue crabs used to be just 600 to 700 kilograms over the past several years, but this year it surpassed three tons. Due to the larger catch, auction prices of crabs have plummeted to 11,000 won per kilogram, a sharp decrease from the spring season. Blue crabs are caught in large amounts starting from September, when water temperatures go down. But if the catch remains large enough, crab prices are expected to stabilize.



[Soundbite] KIM SEUNG-HYUN(TAEAN ANMYEONDO FISHERIES COOPERATIVE) : "Judging by the first sale, prices of crabs are expected to be half of what they were last year. It means greater affordability for consumers."



Blue crabs caught on the west coast of Korea are particularly fleshy and delicious in fall. The crab catching season will continue through November.

