기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.08.22 (15:09) 수정 2019.08.22 (16:46) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CULTURAL INSIGHT
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 1,958.78 KOSDAQ 615.39 다음기사 KOSPI 1,958.78 KOSDAQ 615.39
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of BTS's nomination for the MTV Video Music Awards, and the largest international ad festival in Asia being held in Busan. K-POP Sensation BTS have been nominated n five different categories for the MTV Video Music Awards, including Best K-POP and Best Collaboration. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

BTS earned nominations in five categories for the MTV Video Music Awards. The K-pop group was initially nominated in four categories, including Best K-pop and Best Collaboration, when the first round of nominees was announced last month. BTS has even joined the Best Group nominees revealed this week. The wide-reaching influence of the band is validated again, as the choreographer and the music video crew of the group's latest hit "Boy with Luv" were also named to compete for the Best Choreography and the Best Art Direction awards. The globally watched annual MTV award ceremony will honor artists in 23 categories, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year, on August 26th in New Jersey. Ad Stars, the largest international ad festival in Asia, opened today at BEXCO, Busan. The three-day celebration marks its 12th year. This time the theme is "Influences of Marketing and Communications that Benefit Consumers." Out of over 20,600 ads submitted from 60 countries, roughly 1,500 works that made it to the final rounds will be displayed. The panel of judges include renowned female figures in the advertising world, such as Robin Fitzgerald. For the first time, the festival's organizing committee established an exhibit on one-person media and plans to hold a special show on public service advertisements from around the world.
  • CULTURAL INSIGHT
    • 입력 2019.08.22 (15:09)
    • 수정 2019.08.22 (16:46)
    News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of BTS's nomination for the MTV Video Music Awards, and the largest international ad festival in Asia being held in Busan. K-POP Sensation BTS have been nominated n five different categories for the MTV Video Music Awards, including Best K-POP and Best Collaboration. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

BTS earned nominations in five categories for the MTV Video Music Awards. The K-pop group was initially nominated in four categories, including Best K-pop and Best Collaboration, when the first round of nominees was announced last month. BTS has even joined the Best Group nominees revealed this week. The wide-reaching influence of the band is validated again, as the choreographer and the music video crew of the group's latest hit "Boy with Luv" were also named to compete for the Best Choreography and the Best Art Direction awards. The globally watched annual MTV award ceremony will honor artists in 23 categories, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year, on August 26th in New Jersey. Ad Stars, the largest international ad festival in Asia, opened today at BEXCO, Busan. The three-day celebration marks its 12th year. This time the theme is "Influences of Marketing and Communications that Benefit Consumers." Out of over 20,600 ads submitted from 60 countries, roughly 1,500 works that made it to the final rounds will be displayed. The panel of judges include renowned female figures in the advertising world, such as Robin Fitzgerald. For the first time, the festival's organizing committee established an exhibit on one-person media and plans to hold a special show on public service advertisements from around the world.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.