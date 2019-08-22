CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.22 (15:09) 수정 2019.08.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of BTS's nomination for the MTV Video Music Awards, and the largest international ad festival in Asia being held in Busan. K-POP Sensation BTS have been nominated n five different categories for the MTV Video Music Awards, including Best K-POP and Best Collaboration. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



BTS earned nominations in five categories for the MTV Video Music Awards. The K-pop group was initially nominated in four categories, including Best K-pop and Best Collaboration, when the first round of nominees was announced last month. BTS has even joined the Best Group nominees revealed this week. The wide-reaching influence of the band is validated again, as the choreographer and the music video crew of the group's latest hit "Boy with Luv" were also named to compete for the Best Choreography and the Best Art Direction awards. The globally watched annual MTV award ceremony will honor artists in 23 categories, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year, on August 26th in New Jersey. Ad Stars, the largest international ad festival in Asia, opened today at BEXCO, Busan. The three-day celebration marks its 12th year. This time the theme is "Influences of Marketing and Communications that Benefit Consumers." Out of over 20,600 ads submitted from 60 countries, roughly 1,500 works that made it to the final rounds will be displayed. The panel of judges include renowned female figures in the advertising world, such as Robin Fitzgerald. For the first time, the festival's organizing committee established an exhibit on one-person media and plans to hold a special show on public service advertisements from around the world.

