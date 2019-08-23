기사 본문 영역

SOUTH KOREA TO TERMINATE GSOMIA
입력 2019.08.23 (15:05) 수정 2019.08.23 (16:58) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government has decided not to extend its military intelligence sharing pact with Japan. Seoul said it can no longer share sensitive information with Tokyo because of the changes in the national security environment, between the two nations caused by Japan's economic retaliation.

[Pkg]

The General Security of Military Information Agreement known as GSOMIA was a foundation of military intel sharing between South Korea and Japan over the past two years and nine months. The Presidential office announced the decision to terminate the pact.

[Soundbite] KIM YOU-GEUN(CHEONG WA DAE NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICE) : "The government has decided to end the GSOMIA pact on military intelligence protection between South Korea and Japan."

Seoul cited Tokyo's removal of South Korea from its whitelist without a clear explanation as the biggest reason for this decision. The top office said the Japanese government caused significant changes in bilateral cooperation on national security by citing national security and damaged mutual trust as reasons behind its decision to remove South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.

[Soundbite] KIM YOU-GEUN(CHEONG WA DAE NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICE) : "By removing Korea from its whitelist, Japan caused serious changes in bilateral cooperation on national security."

Seoul also believes GSOMIA offers few benefits to South Korea. According to the Cheong Wa Dae, demand for military intel shared with Japan has decreased recently, and this year's seven rounds of information exchanges following North Korea's firing of short-range missiles were also requested by Tokyo. Seoul maintained the pact so far in light of the importance of information sharing with Japan and the United States. However, there is no more reason to do so, as Tokyo does not view South Korea as its national security partner.

[Soundbite] KIM YOU-GEUN(CHEONG WA DAE NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICE) : "Keeping the agreement made to help exchange sensitive military information does not meet our national interests."

The government plans to notify Japan of its decision to terminate the pact by August 24, the deadline for its extension.
