DISCUSSIONS ON JAPAN'S RADIATION

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Representatives of countries taking part in next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics, are attending a preparatory meeting in Japan. On August 22, South Korean and Japanese delegates held a separate meeting to focus on safety concerns related to radiation. Despite Japan's promise to provide related materials within a few days, it remains unclear such safety concerns will be dispelled easily.
[Pkg]
During a closed door meeting between South Korean and Japanese Olympic delegates lasting more than 2 hours, Seoul expressed deep concerns over athletes' safety. Regarding possible radiation pollution, South Korea stressed the need for verification by reliable global organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency. Seoul wants to compare the organizations' opinions with investigation results presented by Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Korea again expressed concerns over the safety of food. We also again stressed that top priority should be placed on the safety of athletes."
In response, Tokyo promised to submit both international data and its own investigation results within a few days. However, it remains uncertain if those materials will be reliable, since Japan has still not even revealed specifics like when and how the investigations will be conducted. A promotional booklet, distributed to Tokyo Olympics participating nations, recommends Fukushima as a site for athletes' training camp. It claims the radiation levels detected in most Fukushima regions, which are just ten kilometers away from a nuclear power plant, are lower than those in Seoul. During the three-day meeting, aside from Korea, the 193 other participating countries didn't raise the radiation issue, lending support to Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Other countries may have different information and views. They didn't raise the issue, since their backgrounds are different from ours."
Also, Tokyo has not responded to Seoul's demand that Korea's Dokdo islets be removed from Japan's map posted on the website of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee. The Korean Sports and Olympic Committee plans to ask the IOC to conduct additional investigations if Japan's data are found to be insufficient to ensure safety.
Representatives of countries taking part in next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics, are attending a preparatory meeting in Japan. On August 22, South Korean and Japanese delegates held a separate meeting to focus on safety concerns related to radiation. Despite Japan's promise to provide related materials within a few days, it remains unclear such safety concerns will be dispelled easily.
[Pkg]
During a closed door meeting between South Korean and Japanese Olympic delegates lasting more than 2 hours, Seoul expressed deep concerns over athletes' safety. Regarding possible radiation pollution, South Korea stressed the need for verification by reliable global organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency. Seoul wants to compare the organizations' opinions with investigation results presented by Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Korea again expressed concerns over the safety of food. We also again stressed that top priority should be placed on the safety of athletes."
In response, Tokyo promised to submit both international data and its own investigation results within a few days. However, it remains uncertain if those materials will be reliable, since Japan has still not even revealed specifics like when and how the investigations will be conducted. A promotional booklet, distributed to Tokyo Olympics participating nations, recommends Fukushima as a site for athletes' training camp. It claims the radiation levels detected in most Fukushima regions, which are just ten kilometers away from a nuclear power plant, are lower than those in Seoul. During the three-day meeting, aside from Korea, the 193 other participating countries didn't raise the radiation issue, lending support to Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Other countries may have different information and views. They didn't raise the issue, since their backgrounds are different from ours."
Also, Tokyo has not responded to Seoul's demand that Korea's Dokdo islets be removed from Japan's map posted on the website of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee. The Korean Sports and Olympic Committee plans to ask the IOC to conduct additional investigations if Japan's data are found to be insufficient to ensure safety.
- DISCUSSIONS ON JAPAN'S RADIATION
-
- 입력 2019.08.23 (15:10)
- 수정 2019.08.23 (16:58)
[Anchor Lead]
Representatives of countries taking part in next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics, are attending a preparatory meeting in Japan. On August 22, South Korean and Japanese delegates held a separate meeting to focus on safety concerns related to radiation. Despite Japan's promise to provide related materials within a few days, it remains unclear such safety concerns will be dispelled easily.
[Pkg]
During a closed door meeting between South Korean and Japanese Olympic delegates lasting more than 2 hours, Seoul expressed deep concerns over athletes' safety. Regarding possible radiation pollution, South Korea stressed the need for verification by reliable global organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency. Seoul wants to compare the organizations' opinions with investigation results presented by Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Korea again expressed concerns over the safety of food. We also again stressed that top priority should be placed on the safety of athletes."
In response, Tokyo promised to submit both international data and its own investigation results within a few days. However, it remains uncertain if those materials will be reliable, since Japan has still not even revealed specifics like when and how the investigations will be conducted. A promotional booklet, distributed to Tokyo Olympics participating nations, recommends Fukushima as a site for athletes' training camp. It claims the radiation levels detected in most Fukushima regions, which are just ten kilometers away from a nuclear power plant, are lower than those in Seoul. During the three-day meeting, aside from Korea, the 193 other participating countries didn't raise the radiation issue, lending support to Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Other countries may have different information and views. They didn't raise the issue, since their backgrounds are different from ours."
Also, Tokyo has not responded to Seoul's demand that Korea's Dokdo islets be removed from Japan's map posted on the website of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee. The Korean Sports and Olympic Committee plans to ask the IOC to conduct additional investigations if Japan's data are found to be insufficient to ensure safety.
Representatives of countries taking part in next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics, are attending a preparatory meeting in Japan. On August 22, South Korean and Japanese delegates held a separate meeting to focus on safety concerns related to radiation. Despite Japan's promise to provide related materials within a few days, it remains unclear such safety concerns will be dispelled easily.
[Pkg]
During a closed door meeting between South Korean and Japanese Olympic delegates lasting more than 2 hours, Seoul expressed deep concerns over athletes' safety. Regarding possible radiation pollution, South Korea stressed the need for verification by reliable global organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency. Seoul wants to compare the organizations' opinions with investigation results presented by Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Korea again expressed concerns over the safety of food. We also again stressed that top priority should be placed on the safety of athletes."
In response, Tokyo promised to submit both international data and its own investigation results within a few days. However, it remains uncertain if those materials will be reliable, since Japan has still not even revealed specifics like when and how the investigations will be conducted. A promotional booklet, distributed to Tokyo Olympics participating nations, recommends Fukushima as a site for athletes' training camp. It claims the radiation levels detected in most Fukushima regions, which are just ten kilometers away from a nuclear power plant, are lower than those in Seoul. During the three-day meeting, aside from Korea, the 193 other participating countries didn't raise the radiation issue, lending support to Japan.
[Soundbite] PARK CHEOL-KEUN(VICE SECRETARY-GENERAL, KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "Other countries may have different information and views. They didn't raise the issue, since their backgrounds are different from ours."
Also, Tokyo has not responded to Seoul's demand that Korea's Dokdo islets be removed from Japan's map posted on the website of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee. The Korean Sports and Olympic Committee plans to ask the IOC to conduct additional investigations if Japan's data are found to be insufficient to ensure safety.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-