NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.23 (15:12) 수정 2019.08.23 (16:56)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In a statement Friday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho criticized U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his remarks about the toughest ever sanctions on North Korea. Ri said the North is fully ready whether for confrontation or dialogue.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a forecast for the next 3 months saying it will likely be warmer this fall with one typhoon expected to affect the Korean Peninsula.

The Fair Trade Commission has revised regulations so that people dropping out of yoga or Pilates classes midway due to personal reasons can still get a refund if they pay a ten percent cancellation fee.

A new rule took effect on Friday to help consumers choose fresh eggs. It's now mandatory for suppliers to indicate the laying date on the eggshell.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.08.23 (15:12) 수정 2019.08.23 (16:56) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In a statement Friday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho criticized U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his remarks about the toughest ever sanctions on North Korea. Ri said the North is fully ready whether for confrontation or dialogue.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a forecast for the next 3 months saying it will likely be warmer this fall with one typhoon expected to affect the Korean Peninsula.

The Fair Trade Commission has revised regulations so that people dropping out of yoga or Pilates classes midway due to personal reasons can still get a refund if they pay a ten percent cancellation fee.

A new rule took effect on Friday to help consumers choose fresh eggs. It's now mandatory for suppliers to indicate the laying date on the eggshell.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보