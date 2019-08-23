PREPARATIONS FOR AN EARLY CHUSEOK News Today 입력 2019.08.23 (15:13) 수정 2019.08.23 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



The chuseok thanksgiving holiday is only three weeks away. This year's chuseok is about ten days earlier than in previous years. So farmers are working hard to supply in time new fruits that are in high demand during chuseok.



[Pkg]



At an apple farm in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, tree branches are heavy with reddening apples. Farmers are busy with efforts to accelerate the ripening of the fruit, by spreading reflective films or turning apples toward direct sunlight. As this year's Chuseok is about ten days earlier than usual, it poses time frame problem. Farmers will suffer a serious financial damage if they miss the season and are unable to ship out their products in time.



[Soundbite] PARK YONG-HAN(APPLE FARMER) : "Farmers' earnings will significantly decrease if fruits are not shipped out for Chuseok. Farmers' income will drop 40 to 50 percent if our products are shipped out after Chuseok."



Even growth accelerators are used on pears that are a popular gift option. However, pears injected with growth accelerators are said to be unsatisfactory in taste and quality. Through R&D efforts, researchers developed a domestic pear, which can be harvested in early September. The new variety has been distributed to farmers. Experts say that final-stage care before harvest is crucial in producing quality fruits, as consumers prefer products that look appealing in color and shape.



[Soundbite] KIM CHANG-SOO(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION) : "Consumers' demand for quality fruits increases when Chuseok comes early, like this year's. Farmers are advised to take good care of their products to the end."



The Rural Development Administration says that it is working to develop and transfer new farming technologies that help farmers make stable earnings despite an earlier Chuseok.

