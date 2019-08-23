NATURAL SEAWALL IN TAEAN News Today 입력 2019.08.23 (15:15) 수정 2019.08.23 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



A giant sand island has appeared off the coast of Taean, Chungcheongnam-do Province. It is called a natural sea wall, as it is said to block tidal waves. There is another natural sea wall made with pebbles, which have been rounded by waves over a long time.



[Pkg]



A wide patch of fine sand can be seen in the middle of the ocean. This is Jangan Sand Ridge, created with sand washed over by waves over many years. Measuring 12 kilometers in length, the sand bar can serve as a resting place for sea birds and also as a spawning ground of crabs and fish. It usually remains submerged under water. But it comes into sight for three or four days around the middle or the end of each month on the lunar calendar. According to the locals, the sand ridge is believed to be able to block tidal waves.



[Soundbite] CHOI JIN-KOO(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "The sand ridge is a very precious asset for us, since it protects this region from typhoons and strong winds."



After a 20-minute voyage from Anmyeon-do Island, there is Naepasu-do Island, which is said to have served as a shelter from high waves for fishing ships. On the eastern part of the island is the nation's only natural sea wall that looks like an animal's tail. The 300-meter-long pebble wall comes into view only at low tide. A mysterious and beautiful landscape has been created with pebbles rounded and broken by waves over many years.



[Soundbite] KIM SOOK-YOUNG(TAEAN-GUN TOUR GUIDE) : "Winds and waves broke rocks on a cliff and the broken rocks fell into the waters and were reduced into pebbles by strong sea currents."



The island used to be home to ten families. But it's now uninhabited. The natural sea wall was designated as a national heritage in 2009.

