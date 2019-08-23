CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.23 (15:16) 수정 2019.08.23 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of KBS WORLD TV's entertainment show "We K-pop" grabbing the attention of viewers from all around the world, and a domestic film being released overseas. KBS World TV's own entertainment show "We K-pop", is garnering greater attention from viewers around the world. Launched last month, the hottest K-POP stars including GFriend and NCT Dream have been appearing on the show to the delight of international fans. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



KBS World TV's "We K-pop", is garnering greater attention from viewers around the world. We K-pop is the first music show of KBS World TV, a television channel for international audiences provided by the Korean Broadcasting System. Launched on July 12, We K-pop has featured various stars, including SF9, GFriend and NCT Dream. The show is appealing to international fans for K-pop singers' energetic, dynamic performances as well as the humorous MCs. We K-pop airs 6:30 p.m. every Friday, Korea time via KBS World TV and YouTube for international audiences. For local fans, it's available on Kakao TV. While promising to introduce various K-pop artists and produce more new programs with fresh ideas, KBS said that in Indonesia where the K-pop fan base is strong, it will insert subtitles in the local language. Korean film "The Battle: Roar to Victory" will be screened overseas, as it has been exported to 15 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Germany and Australia. The historical blockbuster is about Korean independence militias's first victory against imperialist Japanese forces in June 1920. The film's distributor said international buyers have shown great interest in the movie's scale as well as the detailed and realistic battle scenes.

