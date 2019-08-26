DOKDO DEFENSE EXERCISE News Today 입력 2019.08.26 (14:59) 수정 2019.08.26 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean military has held an exercise on Monday to amplify its defense capabilities of the country's easternmost Dokdo islets. The drill is part of a two-day exercise launched the previous day called "East Sea territory defense training" which is designed to enhance South Korea's defense capabilities of its East Sea territories, and is the largest exercise of its kind to date.



[Pkg]



Some ten naval and coast guard vessels are in operation off the coast of Dokdo. The 7,600-ton Aegis destroyer King Sejong the Great leads the fleet. The King Sejong the Great is the largest war vessel in the South Korean Navy. A landing exercise was also carried out. After disembarking from helicopters, naval and marine forces land on Dokdo. The South Korean military began its Dokdo defense drill on August 25. It was named the "East Sea territory defense exercise" in consideration of its increased scale to include the nation's entire eastern waters and Ulleung-do Island. The Navy explained that the name reflects the significance and size of the exercise, which demonstrates the military's strong will to defend the nation's East Sea territory. As it is double in size than past such excerises, this year's drill is the largest-ever and includes the participation of the Navy, the Army, the Air Force as well as the Marines and the Coast Guard. The Navy deployed its finest 7th Carrier Task Group and Aegis-class destroyer to the exercise for the first time. Ten military planes, including F-15K fighter jets, will also take part in the drill. Army special forces have also been dispatched to the exercise. It is the first time that the Army has sent troops to the Dokdo defense drill, in addition to its planes. The military has been conducting Dokdo defense drills since 1986 with the Navy and Coast Guard playing a central role. The drills are usually held twice a year in June and December. However, the government did not conduct the drill in the first half of this year in consideration of the worsening relations between South Korea and Japan.

