입력 2019.08.26 (15:04) 수정 2019.08.26 (16:49) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The ruling Democratic Party and the presidential office held a meeting today and decided to significantly expand next year's budget in a bid to address Japan's export restrictions.
The student union of Seoul National University has issued a statement demanding the resignation of Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk, and decided to hold a second candlelight rally on Wednesday.
The revision bill for the Act on the Report of Real Estate Transactions calls for mandating the reporting of actual transaction prices not only for purchased but for rented apartments as well within 30 days from signing a contract.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says a newly developed smartphone app allows users to apply for riding fishing boats through a simplified procedure. The app will be operated on a pilot basis starting next month.
