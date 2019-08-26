STUDENTS PUBLICIZING JAPAN'S ATROCITIES News Today 입력 2019.08.26 (15:09) 수정 2019.08.26 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The Japanese government continues to deny its involvement in the conscription of so-called comfort women for Japanese soldiers during World War Two. A group of high school students in Korea is garnering public attention by producing an advertisement denouncing Japan's wartime sexual enslavement.



[Pkg]



At this bus stop in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Province, women are dragged away under Japan's Rising Sun flag. Pictures of sex slavery victims who had to suffer painful experiences in foreign lands far away from home are played back. This is a video produced by a students' club from Kongju High School. In an effort to remember and share the sufferings of wartime sex slavery victims, the students posted the videos at bus stops around the city, with the local government's permission.



[Soundbite] KIM JONG-HYUK(KONGJU HIGH SCHOOL) : "The video was produced to help people remember the sufferings of wartime sex slavery victims, as many of them have already been forgotten."



The club is named "The Dream of Butterflies" and was formed two years ago by students who were seeking to help the sex slavery victims. They sell badges engraved with butterflies, which symbolize the former sex slaves, as well as place advertisements on buses using funds earned in charity bazaars. The students also produced special lights to illuminate streets with a phrase dedicated to the victims.



[Soundbite] BAEK KYUNG-JA(STUDENTS' CLUB TEACHER) : "I am learning a lot while participating in these activities with the students. It is an opportunity for me to learn and grow together with them."



After discussions with the education office, the students plan to post the video on the websites of public agencies and at movie theaters. They plan to continue the campaign until Japan delivers a sincere apology.

