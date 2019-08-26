CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.26 (15:11) 수정 2019.08.26 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about the influence of K-POP, and cannes winning film parasite. South Korean K-POP and it's influence on North Korean Youth has been compared to how Soviet Youth listened to the Beatles during the Cold War era in the Washington Post. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The Washington Post has compared the influence of South Korean K-pop on North Korean youth to how Soviet youth listened to illicit recordings of the Beatles in the Cold War era. In an article titled "How K-pop is luring young North Koreans to cross the line," the US daily said South Korean K-pop is subtly undermining the propaganda of the North Korean regime, with rising numbers of defectors citing music as one factor in their disillusionment with their government. The report said that it’s not just the melodies and lyrics that prove catchy but also the performers’ ensemble and styling that have an impact on North Korean youngsters. The Post said that Western music once helped tear a hole in the Iron Curtain and now there is evidence South Korean K-pop is playing a similar role in North Korea. The Cannes-winning film "Parasite" has been selected as South Korea's entry in the best international feature film category for next year's 92nd Academy Awards. The Korean Film Council said it picked the black comedy film to compete for best foreign film nomination at the Oscars, out of eight contenders. The other seven candidates were also highly acclaimed movies including the "Dark Figure of Crime" and "Swing Kids." On the reasons for choosing "Parasite," the Film Council noted its Palme d'Or achievement at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which drew worldwide recognition. It also mentioned the reputation of director Bong Joon-ho and the film's artistic and cinematic quality. The Academy Awards will take place on February 9th. Nominations will be determined from December through early next year.

입력 2019.08.26 (15:11) 수정 2019.08.26 (16:49) News Today

