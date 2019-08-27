RAID OVER JUSTICE MINISTER NOMINEE News Today 입력 2019.08.27 (14:57) 수정 2019.08.27 (16:50)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have raided the offices of the Professional Graduate School of Medicine of Pusan National University, the Graduate School of Environmental Studies of Seoul National University, and Korea University to find evidence regarding corruption allegations involving Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk. Also subject to raids were Undong School run by Cho's family and a private equity fund that manages the assets of Cho's family that is suspected of its involvement in Cho's scheme to transfer his wealth to his children without paying inheritance taxes. The prosecutors said they decided to conduct the raids in order to obtain evidence as soon as possible and clarify the allegations in an objective way in light of the importance of the issue.

RAID OVER JUSTICE MINISTER NOMINEE

입력 2019.08.27 (14:57) 수정 2019.08.27 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have raided the offices of the Professional Graduate School of Medicine of Pusan National University, the Graduate School of Environmental Studies of Seoul National University, and Korea University to find evidence regarding corruption allegations involving Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk. Also subject to raids were Undong School run by Cho's family and a private equity fund that manages the assets of Cho's family that is suspected of its involvement in Cho's scheme to transfer his wealth to his children without paying inheritance taxes. The prosecutors said they decided to conduct the raids in order to obtain evidence as soon as possible and clarify the allegations in an objective way in light of the importance of the issue.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보