RAID OVER JUSTICE MINISTER NOMINEE
입력 2019.08.27 (14:57) 수정 2019.08.27 (16:50) News Today
RAID OVER JUSTICE MINISTER NOMINEE
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors have raided the offices of the Professional Graduate School of Medicine of Pusan National University, the Graduate School of Environmental Studies of Seoul National University, and Korea University to find evidence regarding corruption allegations involving Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk. Also subject to raids were Undong School run by Cho's family and a private equity fund that manages the assets of Cho's family that is suspected of its involvement in Cho's scheme to transfer his wealth to his children without paying inheritance taxes. The prosecutors said they decided to conduct the raids in order to obtain evidence as soon as possible and clarify the allegations in an objective way in light of the importance of the issue.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
