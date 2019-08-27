PRESIDENT'S EQUITY FUND INVESTMENT News Today 입력 2019.08.27 (14:58) 수정 2019.08.27 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



On the day the Dokdo defense drill came to a close, President Moon Jae-in visited a local bank and put in some money in an investment product. It was his first ever investment in an equity fund, and this particular fund invests in local firms producing components, materials and equipment. The president's stock fund investment is seen as a continuation in efforts to promote the message of making Korea strong to fight off Japan's trade restrictions. The presidential office also said it is preparing against possibly more regulatory action by Tokyo.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in made a personal visit to a local bank, to invest in a stock fund, something he's doing for the first time since coming into office. The fund he has subscribed to is called the "Must-Win Korea" equity fund which invests in local manufacturers of parts, materials and equipment. Moon put in 50 million won in the fund.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I'm very happy to see this kind of fund provided by Nonghyup Bank. So I felt the need to join in and invest."



The president said Japan has taken trade retaliatory measures that can obstruct the advancement of South Korean industries by exploiting its industrial advantage. He reiterated the message for Korea to grow stronger to overcome and surpass Japan.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Investment is necessary not only as a response to Japan's trade retaliation but also to boost competitiveness of S. Korean manufacturing."



On Wednesday, Tokyo's exclusion of Seoul from its whitelist takes effect. The possibility of additional sanctions can't be ruled out either. In case more restrictions are imposed, Cheong Wa Dae is set to roll out response measures. The measures are designed in 3 stages and will be implemented in phases in accordance with Japan's moves.

