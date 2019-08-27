NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.27 (15:00) 수정 2019.08.27 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A hearing session on deadly disinfectants used in air humidifiers has begun today in Seoul City Hall. Eighty witnesses including former and incumbent public officials and executives of the relevant corporations will testify at the hearing, which will be held till tomorrow.

A center operated by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to help the victims of illegally taped videos said it deleted more than 46,000 illegal videos in the first half of the year alone.

The Ministry of Environment will launch a crackdown on retail stores in 17 cities and provinces nationwide ahead of the Chuseok holiday to minimize resource waste caused by excessive packaging. Violators of packaging regulations will be subject to a fine of up to three million won.

The government has decided to provide additional funding for eco-friendly low-floor buses in a bid to reduce microdust levels and maximize passengers' convenience. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has earmarked a special budget of 9.1 billion won for the project.

