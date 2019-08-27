기사 본문 영역

SECRET BEHIND THE SUCCESS OF BTS
2019.08.27
SECRET BEHIND THE SUCCESS OF BTS
[Anchor Lead]

K-pop boy band BTS who has been taking over the world stage is now a global phenomenon, without a doubt. Experts at home and abroad have even held a seminar to examine what's behind their huge popularity. So what have they found? What is fueling the BTS syndrome? Let's find out right now.

[Pkg]

BTS is immensely popular, even earning comparisons to the legendary Beatles. They are loved by fans around the world across nationality, gender and language barriers. Some 30 experts from various fields including linguistics, philosophy and big data analysis got together to discuss what's behind their global popularity. They say a new type of masculinity is behind the BTS syndrome. The seven members show their laughing and weeping moments, unadulterated and as is, to their fans. In most cultures, men are expected to restrain emotions and ensure they don't appear feminine.

[Soundbite] LEE JI-YEONG(AUTHOR OF "BTS ART REVOLUTION") : "Fans were moved, watching how the members care for each other. BTS displays a new type of masculinity that's different from conventional standards."

At award ceremonies, BTS members are not afraid to express their joy and emotions in tears. Experts say this is one reason why the band is loved by both men and women. They are clearly different from the conventional male gender role image.

[Soundbite] PROF. COLETTE BALMAIN(KINGSTON UNIVERSITY LONDON)

The Kingston University in the UK will host a BTS conference in January attended by some 180 international scholars and related officials.
