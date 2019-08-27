CONCERT AT MYEONGDONG CATHEDRAL News Today 입력 2019.08.27 (15:03) 수정 2019.08.27 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A very special concert was recently held at Myeongdong Cathedral, a modern historical relic that is also a symbol of the nation's pro-democracy movement. Next, we take you to the meaningful concert, which was held to give hope and courage to young musicians.



[Pkg]



The deep, reverberating sound of a piano fills the 23-meter-high main hall of Myeongdong Cathedral. Instead of hymns, piano works written by Franz Schubert and Frédéric Chopin resound through the church. In an unusual move, the cathedral hosted the concert for a general audience.



[Soundbite] SUNWOO YE-KWON(PIANIST) : "When Myeongdong Cathedral proposed the concert, I agreed to do it without hesitation. The other selected musicians will have more opportunities to perform."



As a symbol of the nation's pro-democracy movement since the 1970s, Myeongdong Cathedral has served as a shelter for the underprivileged and powerless. In order to give hope to today's struggling youth, the cathedral selected young musicians between the ages of 15 and 26 and hosted concerts for them. All proceeds from the concert will be used as scholarships for young musicians.



[Soundbite] IM JOO-HEE(SELECTED PIANIST) : "I was really happy about the concert, since opportunities to perform are very precious for young musicians. I am honored and happy to be part of the concert. In fact, I got a bit emotional."



By hosting these concerts for talented young musicians, Myeongdong Cathedral has begun meaningful efforts to console and support today's young generation in line with the changing times.

