CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.27 (15:04) 수정 2019.08.27 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS topping a British poll, and girlgroup Black Pink receiving international recognition. British MTV announced that BTS has topped the online poll for the MTV Hottest Summer Superstar in 2019. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



British MTV announced on August 24 local time that BTS has topped the online poll for the MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2019. The poll has been held by MTV every summer since 2013. This year, 50 artists or groups were nominated, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Ariana Grande. BTS received 19.7 million out of the 44 million votes cast. The K-pop sensation is also nominated for awards in five categories of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards slated for this week in the U.S. All eyes are on how many of the awards the boys will win. BLACKPINK has become the first Korean female band to be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. This recognition is granted to artists with album sales surpassing 500,000 copies including paid digital downloads and audio streaming. The girls achieved this feat in the category of Digital Single for its hit "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It's the title track of their mini-album "Square Up," from June 2018. Shortly after their release, both the album and the track "DDU-DU DDU-DU" ranked 40th and 55th on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts, respectively. It's the greatest feat ever achieved by a Korean girl band. The music video for "DDU-DU DDU-DU" drew more than 900 million views on YouTube in the shortest period of time among K-pop groups.

News Today

