PUBLIC HEARING ON HUMIDIFIER DISINFECTANT

[Anchor Lead]



A state-funded investigation commission is holding a public hearing on a toxic humidifier disinfectant that caused hundreds of deaths years ago. The hearing which started Tuesday comes 8 years after the disinfectant's deadly effects were first publicized. Circumstantial evidence has also emerged pointing to joint efforts by SK Chemicals and Aekyung Group to obstruct the passage of a revised special law on humidifiers.



[Pkg]



Park Yeong-suk, a victim of a toxic humidifier disinfectant, came to the hearing on a wheelchair and attached to a respirator. Her husband takes the mike to give her testimony as she is unable to speak.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-JONG(HUSBAND OF PARK YEONG-SUK) : "My wife can't breathe even for a minute without the respirator. There are victims but not yet a word of apology."



This is the first hearing hosted by a special investigation committee looking into social disasters. The committee unveiled internal minutes showing SK Chemicals and Aekyung Industrial Company formed a consultation body in late 2017 to jointly respond to the humidifier scandal. SK was the manufacturer of one of the deadly sterilizers while Aekyung sold the product. The meeting records show, the two firms shared information on measures and moves related to the prosecution and the Fair Trade Commission. They are also believed to have tried to stop parliament approval of a revision to a related law that will push back the time limit for compensation claims.



[Soundbite] CHOI YE-YONG(VICE CHAIR, PROBE COMMITTEE) : "The records talk about creating a pretext for opposition lawmakers to delay the bill's passage at least for this year, and also mention a request to share a letter of opinion from the law firm Kim & Chang to convey a unified stance on the matter."



During the hearing, the Fair Trade Commission also came under scrutiny for allegedly colluding with companies and turning a blind eye to false and exaggerated advertising that promoted the humidifier disinfectants as being safe to use. The former CEO of SK Chemicals who spoke as a witness bowed his head and apologized to the victims.



[Soundbite] CHEY CHANG-WON(EX-CEO, SK CHEMICALS) : "I sincerely apologize to the victims and their families."



On Wednesday morning the hearing continues with a questioning session involving Oxy Reckitt Benckiser, LG Household & Health Care, as well as other companies that sold the toxic humidifier disinfectant products.

