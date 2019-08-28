기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.28 (15:25) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
PHOTOGRAPHING ANCIENT ROYAL PALACES 다음기사 PHOTOGRAPHING ANCIENT ROYAL PALACES
[Anchor Lead]

As part of their investigation into allegations surrounding Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk, prosecutors have banned some of his family members, including his wife, from leaving the nation.
Global rating agency Standard and Poor's forecast in a report today Korean banks will likely maintain their capital adequacy at the current level over the next few years, based on their inclination to gradually increase assets.
With the Chuseok holiday approaching, the Fair Trade Commission and the Korea Consumer Agency are advising consumers to prevent possible financial damage by taking extra caution when purchasing flights and gift vouchers as well as choosing parcel delivery services.
According to a 2018 survey by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, six out of ten Korean parents think that corporal punishment is unnecessary when disciplining children.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.08.28 (15:25)
    • 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

As part of their investigation into allegations surrounding Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk, prosecutors have banned some of his family members, including his wife, from leaving the nation.
Global rating agency Standard and Poor's forecast in a report today Korean banks will likely maintain their capital adequacy at the current level over the next few years, based on their inclination to gradually increase assets.
With the Chuseok holiday approaching, the Fair Trade Commission and the Korea Consumer Agency are advising consumers to prevent possible financial damage by taking extra caution when purchasing flights and gift vouchers as well as choosing parcel delivery services.
According to a 2018 survey by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, six out of ten Korean parents think that corporal punishment is unnecessary when disciplining children.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.