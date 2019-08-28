NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.28 (15:25) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



As part of their investigation into allegations surrounding Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk, prosecutors have banned some of his family members, including his wife, from leaving the nation.

Global rating agency Standard and Poor's forecast in a report today Korean banks will likely maintain their capital adequacy at the current level over the next few years, based on their inclination to gradually increase assets.

With the Chuseok holiday approaching, the Fair Trade Commission and the Korea Consumer Agency are advising consumers to prevent possible financial damage by taking extra caution when purchasing flights and gift vouchers as well as choosing parcel delivery services.

According to a 2018 survey by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, six out of ten Korean parents think that corporal punishment is unnecessary when disciplining children.

