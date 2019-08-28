기사 본문 영역

PHOTOGRAPHING ANCIENT ROYAL PALACES
입력 2019.08.28 (15:26) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Next we'll meet a person who has photographed and drawn ancient royal palaces for ten years. Although the artist never received professional training in photography or art, his pictures of Gyeongbokgung Palace represent his extraordinary passion and affection for the historic relic.

[Pkg]

At Korea's ancient royal palaces, nature and architecture exist in harmony underscoring their mysterious landscapes. The dignified and picturesque scenery of the country's royal palaces remains unchanged year-round. They are also home to numerous living creatures. These images of Gyeongbokgung Palace were taken by Lee Ho-jun, the owner of a one-person publishing company. Lee was mesmerized by Gyeongbokgung Palace 10 years ago when he visited with his family. He has been visiting the Palace to take photos of the priceless cultural relic whenever he has time ever since.

[Soundbite] LEE HO-JUN(ARTIST, PUBLISHING COMPANY OWNER) : "Everything changes with time. I can see how Gyeongbokgung Palace has been ageing along with me, and it's been doing it in a beautiful way."

Lee had never received professional training in drawing, but drawing and writing have become his favorite pastimes. His works show the hidden side of the Palace, representing his extraordinary passion. Lee has shared his works with countless people on social media. Recently, he held his first exhibition.

[Soundbite] LEE HO-JUN(ARTIST, PUBLISHING COMPANY OWNER) : "To me, ancient palaces are like friends and life itself. By communicating with royal palaces, I learn a lot."

Lee's works provide glimpses of the lesser known sides of Gyeongbukgung Palace that are hard to discover without extraordinary affection and enthusiasm.
