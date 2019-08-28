RESCUING SEA TURTLES News Today 입력 2019.08.28 (15:27) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



More sea turtles caught in fishing nets have been rescued recently in the sea off Jejudo Island. A growing number of sea turtles, an endangered species, are being found dead in discarded fishing nets these days.



[Pkg]



A Coast Guard officer pours sea water on a red sea turtle trapped in a fishing net. Meanwhile, the others are trying to remove the net from the animal. This red sea turtle measuring 115 centimeters was found on the coast of Seongsan-eup in the city of Seogwipo. It is an internationally protected species. A green sea turtle measuring 50 centimeters was also caught in the same fishing net. Its neck was completely stuck in the net. The animal's body was scratched all over, but luckily it's in stable condition. The turtles were spotted by a tourist strolling at the beach. They were both rescued unharmed. The turtles will receive medical treatment at a rescue center specializing in marine animals before being released back to the ocean.



[Soundbite] KIM BYUNG-YUP(PROF., JEJU NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "Luckily, they survived. We will attach GPS devices to the turtles to find out more about their migration route."



The number of sea turtles that are endangered species worldwide, that either died or were caught in discarded fishing equipment off the coast of Jejudo Island, more than doubled from only seven last year to 15 this year. Seven rescued sea turtles that were caught in fishing nets alive this year will be released back to the ocean after undergoing medical treatment.

RESCUING SEA TURTLES

입력 2019.08.28 (15:27) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



More sea turtles caught in fishing nets have been rescued recently in the sea off Jejudo Island. A growing number of sea turtles, an endangered species, are being found dead in discarded fishing nets these days.



[Pkg]



A Coast Guard officer pours sea water on a red sea turtle trapped in a fishing net. Meanwhile, the others are trying to remove the net from the animal. This red sea turtle measuring 115 centimeters was found on the coast of Seongsan-eup in the city of Seogwipo. It is an internationally protected species. A green sea turtle measuring 50 centimeters was also caught in the same fishing net. Its neck was completely stuck in the net. The animal's body was scratched all over, but luckily it's in stable condition. The turtles were spotted by a tourist strolling at the beach. They were both rescued unharmed. The turtles will receive medical treatment at a rescue center specializing in marine animals before being released back to the ocean.



[Soundbite] KIM BYUNG-YUP(PROF., JEJU NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "Luckily, they survived. We will attach GPS devices to the turtles to find out more about their migration route."



The number of sea turtles that are endangered species worldwide, that either died or were caught in discarded fishing equipment off the coast of Jejudo Island, more than doubled from only seven last year to 15 this year. Seven rescued sea turtles that were caught in fishing nets alive this year will be released back to the ocean after undergoing medical treatment.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보