CULTIVATING DIFFERENT FRUITS News Today 입력 2019.08.28 (15:29) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Crops grown in Korea have undergone significant change in recent years due to global warming. Melons, which had been mostly cultivated in the Jeollanam-do and Chungcheongnam-do regions, are now grown in the northern parts of Gyeonggi-do Province as well, emerging as a new source of revenue for local farmers.



[Pkg]



At this greenhouse in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province... Large melons ripen in the hot sun. This farm started cultivating melons this year because the crop is cost-effective and is expected to bring strong profits. The results of pilot cultivation of melons last year by a local agricultural technology center showed that the crop does not require electrical heating and can be harvested about five days later than in the southern regions, which means higher sweetness.



[Soundbite] LEE SUN-SEONG(MELON FARMER) : "After pollination, we remove the upper sprouts and that's it. It's very labor-saving."



However, marketing remains an issue. To find more competitive marketing channels than those used by melon farms with more experience, this farm decided to supply its produce to school cafeterias. The farm publicized the eco-friendly, pesticide-free aspect of its produce. This year, it supplied melons to schools at approximately 7,000 won per kilogram, roughly triple the price of regular melons. Four farms in the area launched eco-friendly melon cultivation this year. By next month, they expect profits of 70 million won after harvesting eight thousand square meters of farmland.



[Soundbite] KWAK IN-KOO(YANGJU AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY CENTER) : "We will provide automated irrigation systems and smart farming facilities to help farmers reduce costs and enhance efficiency."



Climate change has moved growing areas for crops like melons northward, providing a lucrative source of revenue for South Korean farmers.

CULTIVATING DIFFERENT FRUITS

입력 2019.08.28 (15:29) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Crops grown in Korea have undergone significant change in recent years due to global warming. Melons, which had been mostly cultivated in the Jeollanam-do and Chungcheongnam-do regions, are now grown in the northern parts of Gyeonggi-do Province as well, emerging as a new source of revenue for local farmers.



[Pkg]



At this greenhouse in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province... Large melons ripen in the hot sun. This farm started cultivating melons this year because the crop is cost-effective and is expected to bring strong profits. The results of pilot cultivation of melons last year by a local agricultural technology center showed that the crop does not require electrical heating and can be harvested about five days later than in the southern regions, which means higher sweetness.



[Soundbite] LEE SUN-SEONG(MELON FARMER) : "After pollination, we remove the upper sprouts and that's it. It's very labor-saving."



However, marketing remains an issue. To find more competitive marketing channels than those used by melon farms with more experience, this farm decided to supply its produce to school cafeterias. The farm publicized the eco-friendly, pesticide-free aspect of its produce. This year, it supplied melons to schools at approximately 7,000 won per kilogram, roughly triple the price of regular melons. Four farms in the area launched eco-friendly melon cultivation this year. By next month, they expect profits of 70 million won after harvesting eight thousand square meters of farmland.



[Soundbite] KWAK IN-KOO(YANGJU AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY CENTER) : "We will provide automated irrigation systems and smart farming facilities to help farmers reduce costs and enhance efficiency."



Climate change has moved growing areas for crops like melons northward, providing a lucrative source of revenue for South Korean farmers.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보