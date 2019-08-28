CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.28 (15:31) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about an army musical, and Sunmi making a comeback. The Korean Army announced that it will stage a army musical called "Return: The Promise of the Day" in October, starring Xiumin of EXO, Onew of SHINee, and Yoon Ji-sung of Wannaone and more. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Last year, an army musical titled "Shinheung Military Academy" became a huge hit, drawing a total audience of 110,000. Come October, the Republic of Korea Army will stage another musical: "Return: The Promise of the Day." The new production seeks to build rapport on the joint inter-Korean excavations of war remains in the demilitarized zone. The production company said the cast includes a number of K-pop idols who are serving in the military, including Xiumin of EXO, Onew of SHINee, Yoon Ji-sung of WannaOne, and Kim Sung-kyu of Infinit. Sunmi, a former Wonder Girls member turned solo released a new song on August 27. The artist partially unveiled the music video for the new song titled "LALALAY" on social media to notify fans of her comeback. The music video features images of Sunmi and a brief yet intense chorus. According to sources, Sunmi wrote the song after drawing inspiration during her world tour early this year. The new song comes five months after K-pop star released her single "Noir" back in March. It's her first official TV appearance after a one-year hiatus. Sunmi plans to get more active after launching the digital sale of her new song.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.08.28 (15:31) 수정 2019.08.28 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about an army musical, and Sunmi making a comeback. The Korean Army announced that it will stage a army musical called "Return: The Promise of the Day" in October, starring Xiumin of EXO, Onew of SHINee, and Yoon Ji-sung of Wannaone and more. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Last year, an army musical titled "Shinheung Military Academy" became a huge hit, drawing a total audience of 110,000. Come October, the Republic of Korea Army will stage another musical: "Return: The Promise of the Day." The new production seeks to build rapport on the joint inter-Korean excavations of war remains in the demilitarized zone. The production company said the cast includes a number of K-pop idols who are serving in the military, including Xiumin of EXO, Onew of SHINee, Yoon Ji-sung of WannaOne, and Kim Sung-kyu of Infinit. Sunmi, a former Wonder Girls member turned solo released a new song on August 27. The artist partially unveiled the music video for the new song titled "LALALAY" on social media to notify fans of her comeback. The music video features images of Sunmi and a brief yet intense chorus. According to sources, Sunmi wrote the song after drawing inspiration during her world tour early this year. The new song comes five months after K-pop star released her single "Noir" back in March. It's her first official TV appearance after a one-year hiatus. Sunmi plans to get more active after launching the digital sale of her new song.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보