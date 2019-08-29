HUMIDIFIER DISINFECTANT HEARING News Today 입력 2019.08.29 (15:15) 수정 2019.08.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A hearing into deadly humidifier disinfectants has been held for two days. It has been found that more than 2,400 disinfectants were purchased by the military over 12 years starting from 2000. A committee investigating the matter has also received reports about deaths caused by the deadly substances.



[Pkg]



This man was exposed to a humidifier disinfectant when he was hospitalized in an army hospital in January 2010.



[Soundbite] (VICTIM OF HUMIDIFIER DISINFECTANT USE) : "The medical staff recommended that I use a humidifier. While using it, I developed sudden coughing, a fever and chest pain for 2-3 weeks."



The man was eventually diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis while serving in the military. The results of a survey conducted by the Ministry of National Defense in the past week have revealed that military divisions and their affiliated organs purchased more than 2,400 humidifier disinfectants between 2000 and 2011. Two-thirds of them were purchased by military hospitals and the Medical Corps.



[Soundbite] CHOI YE-YONG(HUMIDIFIER DISINFECTANT INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE) : "We can presume that when hospitalized patients are exposed to humidifier disinfectants, their symptoms become significantly worse."



The Defense Ministry says it has confirmed no reports of damage so far. However, the investigative committee has already received 14 reports of damage including deaths caused by lung-related diseases as a result of exposure to humidifier disinfectants in the military. The manufacturers and sellers of the deadly disinfectants -- Oxy and LG Household & Health Care -- rushed to pass the blame.



[Soundbite] PARK DONG-SEOK(CEO OF OXY RB) : "Government agencies and the relevant manufacturers such as SK Chemical that are responsible for the supply of the materials should try to provide sufficient compensation together."



[Soundbite] PARK HEON-YOUNG(LG HOUSEHOLD AND HEALTH CARE) : "The actual damage sustained by consumers has yet to be recognized."



The foreign CEOs of Oxy headquarters did not show up at the hearing despite the investigative committee's request.

News Today

