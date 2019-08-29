기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.29 (15:17) 수정 2019.08.29 (16:47) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
RETURNING BACK TO THE WILD 다음기사 RETURNING BACK TO THE WILD
[Anchor Lead]

Police questioned former YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-suk as a suspect. Yang is accused of engaging in habitual gambling overseas and violating the foreign exchange transaction act, on top of allegedly arranging sex services for foreign investors.
The Ministry of Education has drawn up a budget plan of over 77 trillion won for next year. It is up 2.3 trillion won from this year's and this increase is due to greater investment in public education and expanded free education for high school students.
According to a survey by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, only one out of ten cars stops to yield to pedestrians who are crossing the street at a crosswalk that doesn't have a traffic light.
The Ministry of Environment signed an eco-friendly agreement with large supermarket chains. Under the agreement, the companies will not keep empty paper boxes, adhesive tapes and strings at their stores in an effort to encourage customers to bring and use their own shopping bags.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.08.29 (15:17)
    • 수정 2019.08.29 (16:47)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Police questioned former YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-suk as a suspect. Yang is accused of engaging in habitual gambling overseas and violating the foreign exchange transaction act, on top of allegedly arranging sex services for foreign investors.
The Ministry of Education has drawn up a budget plan of over 77 trillion won for next year. It is up 2.3 trillion won from this year's and this increase is due to greater investment in public education and expanded free education for high school students.
According to a survey by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, only one out of ten cars stops to yield to pedestrians who are crossing the street at a crosswalk that doesn't have a traffic light.
The Ministry of Environment signed an eco-friendly agreement with large supermarket chains. Under the agreement, the companies will not keep empty paper boxes, adhesive tapes and strings at their stores in an effort to encourage customers to bring and use their own shopping bags.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.