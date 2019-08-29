NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.29 (15:17) 수정 2019.08.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Police questioned former YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-suk as a suspect. Yang is accused of engaging in habitual gambling overseas and violating the foreign exchange transaction act, on top of allegedly arranging sex services for foreign investors.

The Ministry of Education has drawn up a budget plan of over 77 trillion won for next year. It is up 2.3 trillion won from this year's and this increase is due to greater investment in public education and expanded free education for high school students.

According to a survey by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, only one out of ten cars stops to yield to pedestrians who are crossing the street at a crosswalk that doesn't have a traffic light.

The Ministry of Environment signed an eco-friendly agreement with large supermarket chains. Under the agreement, the companies will not keep empty paper boxes, adhesive tapes and strings at their stores in an effort to encourage customers to bring and use their own shopping bags.

