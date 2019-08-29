RETURNING BACK TO THE WILD News Today 입력 2019.08.29 (15:20) 수정 2019.08.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



We earlier reported about two endangered species sea turtles caught in a used fishing net off the coast of Jejudo Island. The rescued animals are now in good health, and we invite you to follow us to the scene of their return back to nature.



[Pkg]



Sea turtles crawl toward the sea amid a heavy downpour.



[Soundbite] "Live well and come back again."



They hesitate briefly but eventually reach the water, as spectators cheer them on.



[Soundbite] SIN HYEON-WOO(TOURIST) : "I hope the turtles don't get hurt and live happily ever after."



14 turtles have made it back to the seas including four which were rescued off the coast after being entangled in nets. The seashores of Seogwipo in Jejudo Island have confirmed to be sea turtle breeding grounds. In the past 3 years, over 100 of them have been released into the wild.



[Soundbite] PARK HYEON-SIL(KOREA MARINE ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.) : "We've attached a GPS tracking device on each turtle. After starting this project in 2017, we now keep tabs on the location of 15 turtles."



But the number of sea turtles found dead or trapped by discarded fishing gear along the island's coast continues to grow. It has more than doubled from 7 last year to 15 this year.



[Soundbite] HAN DONG-JIN(HANWHA AQUA PLANET YEOSU) : "We also urge citizens to report to our rescue and treatment agency when they spot stranded marine creatures."



The turtles are at risk of extinction due to coastal development and marine garbage. Public interest and efforts are necessary to restore the Jeju ocean into a healthy habitat for marine creatures.

