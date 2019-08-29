DESIGNATION OF GEO PARK

기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.08.29 (15:22) 수정 2019.08.29 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

There are a number of islands in the northernmost Korean waters in the Yellow Sea. The area has been designated as the nation's 10th geo park last month for its scenic coastal vistas and various geological features.

[Pkg]

This cluster of rock formations on Baengnyeongdo Island looks like a group of military generals. The coastal cliffs and uniquely shaped stone structures create a spectacular view, which earned this area a nickname "the Haegeumgang River of the Yellow Sea." This picturesque scenery was created by sandstone and quartzite layers that were transformed by tectonic movements, earthquakes and weathering effects over a span of one billion years.

[Soundbite] PARK CHAN-GYO(CULTURAL COMMENTATOR FOR ONGJIN-GUN COUNTY) : "The earth's crust has risen and descended repeatedly over the years. The current state represents the last rise."

This vast beach is famous for its unique pebbles called "bean stones," which have been formed by quartzite rocks scattered about through years of erosion and wind and wave effects. On the coast of the nearby Daecheongdo Island a grassy sandbank stretches as far as the eye can see. Vertical sedimentary layers have created so-called "tree wing rocks" that resemble old trees as tall as five meters. The northernmost Korean islands in the Yellow Sea with secrets of a billion year geological history have emerged as an ecological tourist attraction.
