CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we'll be talk about a special event that will be held at the Busan International Film Festival, and Super Junior holding a concert. A celebratory event looking back on the 100 years of the Korean film industry will be held at this year's Busan International Film Festival. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



A celebratory event looking back on the 100 years of the Korean film industry will be held at this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF,) which opens in October. The organizers said the retrospective celebration will feature the ten greatest masterpieces in Korean cinematic history. The selection includes three productions from the 1960s, such as "the Housemaid" directed by Kim Ki-young and "The Aimless Bullet" by Yu Hyun-mok. As well as 70's movies "The March of Fools" by Ha Gil-jong and "Good Windy Days" by Lee Jang-ho. Contemporary films include "Memories of Murder" by Bong Joon-ho and "Old By" by Park Chan-wook. During the special screening period, meetings will be held between fans and the directors of selected movies as well as domestic and international film industry figures. "Super Junior" will hold its eighth international concert tour. Titled "Super Show 8," the tour starts in Seoul in October. First launched in 2008 in Seoul, Super Show is one of the most popular K-pop concerts, which traveled to 30 cities around the world over the past ten years. It's a showcase of the charms and talents of the boy band. The 8th edition is garnering extra attention, as it is the first concert that will feature all members of Super Junior in ten years. That includes Kyu-hyun who has recently completed his mandatory military service.

