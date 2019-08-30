기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The culture ministers of South Korea, Japan and China on Friday held a signing ceremony on trilateral cultural exchanges and also selected the Culture Cities of East Asia for the year 2020. They are Korea's Suncheon, China's Yangzhou and Kitakyushu in Japan.
The UN World Food Programme said that it provided 22-hundred tons of food aid for vulnerable North Korean citizens last month. But forecasts show North Korea's food situation may worsen depending on the outcome of this fall's harvest.
The Finance Ministry says it set aside 269.4 billion won for what's called a "public participatory budget" for next year which refers to government projects launched through direct proposals from citizens.
According to Statistics Korea, rice farming continues to decline in South Korea since 2002, with just under 730-thousand hectares of rice fields cultivated this year.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.30
수정 2019.08.30
