CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.30 (15:10) 수정 2019.08.30 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about NCT 127 participating in a meaningful festival, and the closing of BTS's official documentary film. NCT 127 has become the first K-pop artists to perform in the Global Citizen Festival, which takes place at Central Park in New York on September 28. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



NCT 127 has become the first K-pop artists to perform in the Global Citizen Festival, which takes place at Central Park in New York on September 28. The annual charity music event started in 2012 is held to promote efforts to fight extreme poverty worldwide. It is known for featuring a star-studded lineup. Headliners of the 2019 edition includes Queen, Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Carole King as well as actor Hugh Jackman. Debuting in 2016, NCT127 ranked eleventh on the Billboard main album charts with its mini album "We are Superhuman," released in May. The 10-member boy band has been establishing a strong fandom overseas. They recently held a concert tour, traveling to 26 regions around the world, including nine American cities. BTS's documentary film "Bring The Soul: The Movie" has ended its official screening after attracting 330,000 cinemagoers at home and 2.55 million abroad. Simultaneously released in 112 regions around the world on August 7, the movie features scenes from the boy band's international concert tours and takes viewers backstage. It remained high on the box office during the summer peak season. Due to fans' explosive responses, the film was shown for five more days in addition to its two-week screening. "Bring The Soul" is the third BTS movie that opened in cinemas. The two previous films each drew two million viewers around the world.

