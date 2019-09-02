REVIEW OF COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAM News Today 입력 2019.09.02 (14:59) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has called for a reassessment of the college entrance system in the wake of the college admissions scandal, involving the justice minister nominee's daughter. This is the first time that the president directly mentioned the allegations surrounding his choice for minister.



[Pkg]



At a meeting with high-ranking officials held before his three-nation visit in Southeast Asia... President Moon Jae-in spoke about the allegations surrounding Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk. He asked for an overall reassessment of the college entrance system not just for the sake of investigating the controversies involving the nominee's family. He said that efforts have been made to overhaul the college admissions system, but many Koreans still think the system is unfair. The president stressed that the government must realize that an unfair system could hurt the younger generation that lack available opportunities. He instructed his officials to look at the reality and find feasible solutions. However, the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae made it clear that the admissions scandal and Cho's future position are separate issues. That means that the core issue is to overhaul the unfair college entrance system, not for Cho, who followed proper procedures to send his daughter to prestigious colleges, to withdraw his nomination. As for the conflict raging between the two opposing political camps over Cho's hearing... President Moon said that it would be hard to select the right people if the hearing system, which was instituted to find competent people, is turned into a political tool. He added that several people have already refused his offer for ministerial positions. This remark seems to suggest that the president will forge ahead with Cho's nomination. But, at the same time, the president seems to take the public opinion very seriously, so political analysts say that he has to watch how people's opinions change.

REVIEW OF COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAM

입력 2019.09.02 (14:59) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has called for a reassessment of the college entrance system in the wake of the college admissions scandal, involving the justice minister nominee's daughter. This is the first time that the president directly mentioned the allegations surrounding his choice for minister.



[Pkg]



At a meeting with high-ranking officials held before his three-nation visit in Southeast Asia... President Moon Jae-in spoke about the allegations surrounding Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk. He asked for an overall reassessment of the college entrance system not just for the sake of investigating the controversies involving the nominee's family. He said that efforts have been made to overhaul the college admissions system, but many Koreans still think the system is unfair. The president stressed that the government must realize that an unfair system could hurt the younger generation that lack available opportunities. He instructed his officials to look at the reality and find feasible solutions. However, the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae made it clear that the admissions scandal and Cho's future position are separate issues. That means that the core issue is to overhaul the unfair college entrance system, not for Cho, who followed proper procedures to send his daughter to prestigious colleges, to withdraw his nomination. As for the conflict raging between the two opposing political camps over Cho's hearing... President Moon said that it would be hard to select the right people if the hearing system, which was instituted to find competent people, is turned into a political tool. He added that several people have already refused his offer for ministerial positions. This remark seems to suggest that the president will forge ahead with Cho's nomination. But, at the same time, the president seems to take the public opinion very seriously, so political analysts say that he has to watch how people's opinions change.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보