NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says it's not surprising that South Korea has decided to terminate its military intelligence sharing pact with Japan. Pyongyang also sharply criticized Japan and the U.S.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first Japanese encephalitis patient of the year was confirmed in Korea in the city of Daegu on August 29. Health authorities are urging the public to take extra caution against the virus.

An analysis conducted by the Statistics Korea shows that Korea will have the highest proportion of senior citizens in the world in the year 2067, while the percentage of the nation's working age population will plunge to the lowest level.

Ahead of the upcoming Chuseok Holiday, up to two hours of parking will be permitted temporarily from the 6th till the 15th of September, near the roads of 539 traditional markets nationwide. The ministry of interior and safety announced that along with roads near 167 traditional markets that originally permitted parking, parking at roads near 372 extra traditional markets will also be temporarily allowed.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says it's not surprising that South Korea has decided to terminate its military intelligence sharing pact with Japan. Pyongyang also sharply criticized Japan and the U.S.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first Japanese encephalitis patient of the year was confirmed in Korea in the city of Daegu on August 29. Health authorities are urging the public to take extra caution against the virus.

An analysis conducted by the Statistics Korea shows that Korea will have the highest proportion of senior citizens in the world in the year 2067, while the percentage of the nation's working age population will plunge to the lowest level.

Ahead of the upcoming Chuseok Holiday, up to two hours of parking will be permitted temporarily from the 6th till the 15th of September, near the roads of 539 traditional markets nationwide. The ministry of interior and safety announced that along with roads near 167 traditional markets that originally permitted parking, parking at roads near 372 extra traditional markets will also be temporarily allowed.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보