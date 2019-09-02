기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

North Korea says it's not surprising that South Korea has decided to terminate its military intelligence sharing pact with Japan. Pyongyang also sharply criticized Japan and the U.S.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first Japanese encephalitis patient of the year was confirmed in Korea in the city of Daegu on August 29. Health authorities are urging the public to take extra caution against the virus.
An analysis conducted by the Statistics Korea shows that Korea will have the highest proportion of senior citizens in the world in the year 2067, while the percentage of the nation's working age population will plunge to the lowest level.
Ahead of the upcoming Chuseok Holiday, up to two hours of parking will be permitted temporarily from the 6th till the 15th of September, near the roads of 539 traditional markets nationwide. The ministry of interior and safety announced that along with roads near 167 traditional markets that originally permitted parking, parking at roads near 372 extra traditional markets will also be temporarily allowed.
