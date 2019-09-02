FILMS SHINING LIGHT ON PAST EVENTS News Today 입력 2019.09.02 (15:04) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



What comes to your mind when you first think about the 1990s? The era has been depicted as the "old but beautiful days" in many movies and TV dramas. But recently, some productions have focused on the tragic, grim and even intense features of the period.



[Pkg]



The 1990s are often referred to as the golden age of Korea's pop culture. Many movies and TV shows recount memories of the time with an affectionate, sentimental view. However,



[Soundbite] (KBS NEWS 9(OCT. 21 1994)) : "32 people are killed and 17 others are injured. The number of casualties is high because the tragedy occurred during the morning rush hour."



there are certainly incidents that should be remembered. This movie, which has won 25 awards at domestic and international film festivals, looks backs on the era with a critical eye. The collapse of the Seongsu Bridge completely shook the life of the protagonist who was squeezed among grownups placing a greater importance on entering college than anything else. The movie's director wrote the screenplay in 2012 at the time of the Sewol ferry disaster. One of the key scenes in the movie is students setting off for a school trip.



[Soundbite] KIM BO-RA(DIRECTOR) : "I had a strong sense of déjà vu when the Sewol ferry disaster occurred. I thought that unresolved issues are exposed like festering injuries."



Despite being a romance set in the 1990s, this movie unfolds around a main character who feels a sense of guilt after surviving an unfortunate accident. Some recent movies and TV dramas ask viewers to consider if society is turning a blind eye to lessons from the era.



[Soundbite] "Dismissals will get easier and the number of non-regular workers will increase. We should not allow such situations that can be created by an IMF bailout."



[Soundbite] (TV SERIES "SIGNAL”(2016)) : "Is it the same there? 20 years have passed and something should have changed."



With an insightful depiction of the 1990s, these productions pose questions for people to contemplate regarding the meanings of the era.

입력 2019.09.02 (15:04) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45) News Today

