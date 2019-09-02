EFFECTS OF AUTUMN RAIN ON FARMS News Today 입력 2019.09.02 (15:06) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the telltale signs of the approaching autumn, many regions of the nation are predicted to receive rain by the weekend. A series of rainy days last month has already caused damage on crops. Farmers are even more worried about the predicted autumn rain ahead of the harvest season.



[Pkg]



​​Farmers are busy planting cabbages. They resumed the work after having to halt it due to rain last week. They remain worried over a weather forecast of more showers.



[Soundbite] YANG KYUNG-HWA(CABBAGE FARMER) : "Cabbage roots rot in water if it rains for a prolonged period. In that case, we have to either plant seedlings again or give up farming it."



Tangerine farms are already suffering from damage caused by last month's downpour. Due to frequent precipitation, tangerines have absorbed more moisture, leaving their peels weaker and softer. The humid weather also increased the risk of blight.



[Soundbite] YANG SEUNG-HO(TANGERINE FARMER) : "Many tangerines are split open due to excessive moisture. This is becoming a frequent phenomenon these days. Last year, farming was difficult due to a dry spell. This year the problem is too much rain."



The excessive moisture has wreaked havoc on other farm produce such as carrots, broccoli and radish. On top of the damage, more rain is in the forecast. Over 120 millimeters of rain are predicted for mountain areas. Some regions are forecast to experience hourly precipitation of ten to 20 millimeters.



[Soundbite] LEE YOUNG-CHEOL(JEJU METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY) : "When a stationary front is active, thunder storms with gusty winds are expected for some regions. Areas prone to flooding and low-lying regions are advised to take extra caution to prevent possible damage."



The unexpected autumn rain is adding to the frustration and concerns of the farmers already hit hard by unfavorable weather conditions.

