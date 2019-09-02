COOLING EFFECTS OF GOTJAWAL FOREST

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Stepping into the woods on a hot summer day can feel cool and refreshing. Now, a study has proven that Gotjawal Forest, which is called the lungs of Jeju-do Island, actually cools down the heat.
[Pkg]
Thick forests stretch on both sides of apartments. Sunlight beams through densely populated trees. However, the cool winds blowing inside the woods make one forget that it is summer. Retaining primitive natural features with trees, vines and rocks mingled in a lava area, Gotjawal is called the lungs of Jeju as the world's sole ecological trove housing both tropical and polar plants.
[Soundbite] OH HYUN-SIL(HWASEONG, GYEONGGI-DO PROV.) : "It is so cool in there. There is no need to wear a hat. It is not hot at all, even when I'm wearing long-sleeves."
The National Institute of Forest Science and Jeju National University released the results of a study confirming the cooling effects of the forest. A comparison of thermal comfort index shows that it is far cooler inside Gotjawal Forest than in residential or commercial districts. The thermal comfort index is two levels lower from the highest point even in midsummer.
[Soundbite] DR. SEO YEON-OK(NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FOREST SCIENCE) : "This is the first analysis of thermal comfort felt by humans. It is necessary to preserve and protect Gotjawal Forest to maintain the thermal comfort effect."
Researchers believe that the coolness inside Gotjawal results from the forest's location in a lava region and the coexistence of tropical and polar plants. But additional research is required to find a clearer explanation behind the phenomenon.
