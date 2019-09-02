CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.02 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about TWICE's new record on Youtube, and Monsta X's international activities. Girl group TWICE has reached a new milestone with it's song "Yes or Yes" reaching more than 200 million views on Youtube. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The music video for the song "Yes or Yes" by Twice has surpassed 200 million YouTube views. It was released on November 5th last year. The music video featuring a fairy tale like atmosphere and dynamic choreography, reached the 200 million milestone on August 29th, some 10 months since its release. Out of 11 music videos the K-pop girl band released so far, 9 including their debut song Like Ooh-Ahh have each garnered over 200 million YouTube views. On August 22nd, the video for another one of their hit track "Likey," released in 2017, topped 400 million views. Twice is currently reportedly preparing a new album, and with more songs to come, more records may be set. Monsta X will meet fans in the U.S. through various local festivals. According to their management agency, the seven member band will make an appearance at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas next month. They will also take part in the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted by iHeartRadio. Both are major events in the States. The Life Is Beautiful festival is a leading cultural gala in Las Vegas drawing 170-thousand visitors each year since 2013. Alongside Monsta X, this year's lineup includes renowned artists like Post Malone and Chance the Rapper. Recently, the K-pop group also attended the 2019 Teen Choice Awards held in Los Angeles and made their presence known amongst US celebrities.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.09.02 (15:10) 수정 2019.09.02 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about TWICE's new record on Youtube, and Monsta X's international activities. Girl group TWICE has reached a new milestone with it's song "Yes or Yes" reaching more than 200 million views on Youtube. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The music video for the song "Yes or Yes" by Twice has surpassed 200 million YouTube views. It was released on November 5th last year. The music video featuring a fairy tale like atmosphere and dynamic choreography, reached the 200 million milestone on August 29th, some 10 months since its release. Out of 11 music videos the K-pop girl band released so far, 9 including their debut song Like Ooh-Ahh have each garnered over 200 million YouTube views. On August 22nd, the video for another one of their hit track "Likey," released in 2017, topped 400 million views. Twice is currently reportedly preparing a new album, and with more songs to come, more records may be set. Monsta X will meet fans in the U.S. through various local festivals. According to their management agency, the seven member band will make an appearance at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas next month. They will also take part in the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted by iHeartRadio. Both are major events in the States. The Life Is Beautiful festival is a leading cultural gala in Las Vegas drawing 170-thousand visitors each year since 2013. Alongside Monsta X, this year's lineup includes renowned artists like Post Malone and Chance the Rapper. Recently, the K-pop group also attended the 2019 Teen Choice Awards held in Los Angeles and made their presence known amongst US celebrities.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보