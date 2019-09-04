S. KOREA-MYANMAR TALKS News Today 입력 2019.09.04 (14:58) 수정 2019.09.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in who is on a three-nation Southeast Asian tour held summit talks with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. They discussed ways of cooperation especially in the development sector. Korea will expand policy advisories for Myanmar while the Southeast Asian nation will set up an exclusive channel dedicated to Korean businesses operating in the country.



[Pkg]



​Myanmar. Rich in natural gas and various mineral resources. Posting six to seven percent growth each year, the country is regarded as the last remaining untapped market in Asia. On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi held summit talks and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation. Korea vowed to double its Economic Development Cooperation Fund for Myanmar to one billion dollars and also provide policy advisory teams to share its development experience.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The $50,000 worth of rice Myanmar provided to S. Korea during the Korean War was a heartwarming gift. We would like to express our gratitude."



Myanmar will open a “Korea desk” to expand Korean firms' participation in the country's development process. The two sides will also operate a ministerial level consultation body to discuss trade and industrial affairs.



[Soundbite] AUNG SAN SUU KYI(MYANMAR STATE COUNSELLOR)



Some 200 South Korean companies, mainly in textile, are currently doing business in Myanmar. Seoul's presidential office believes Moon's visit can help spur Korean firms' advance into infrastructure projects such as new town constructions. Regarding the controversy over state persecution of the Rohingya people in Myanmar, President Moon said he is aware the state counsellor was exerting efforts to aid reconciliation among ethnic groups and to help achieve national unity.

