NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.04 (15:02) 수정 2019.09.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, reported that only 1,398 Japanese auto imports were registered last month, a 57% drop from the same period last year. The sales decline was apparently caused by Korean consumers' boycott of Japanese products.

The Korea Customs Service announced that it plans to beef up radioactivity-detecting equipment and personnel to toughen radioactivity inspections on the manufactured goods imported from Japan.

The Small Enterprise and Marketing Service surveyed the cost of preparing Chuseok memorial service for a family of four and found that it would be about 25% cheaper to shop in traditional markets than in large supermarket franchises, with the average cost in traditional markets standing at almost 230,000 won while that in large supermarket franchises at over 300,000 won.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will expand the business hours of its family counseling call lines to 24-7 all year round to advise on child support issues and counsel single parents.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.09.04 (15:02) 수정 2019.09.04 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



