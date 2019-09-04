기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.04 (15:02) 수정 2019.09.04 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
ACQUISITION OF ASIANA AIRLINES 다음기사 ACQUISITION OF ASIANA AIRLINES
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, reported that only 1,398 Japanese auto imports were registered last month, a 57% drop from the same period last year. The sales decline was apparently caused by Korean consumers' boycott of Japanese products.
The Korea Customs Service announced that it plans to beef up radioactivity-detecting equipment and personnel to toughen radioactivity inspections on the manufactured goods imported from Japan.
The Small Enterprise and Marketing Service surveyed the cost of preparing Chuseok memorial service for a family of four and found that it would be about 25% cheaper to shop in traditional markets than in large supermarket franchises, with the average cost in traditional markets standing at almost 230,000 won while that in large supermarket franchises at over 300,000 won.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will expand the business hours of its family counseling call lines to 24-7 all year round to advise on child support issues and counsel single parents.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.09.04 (15:02)
    • 수정 2019.09.04 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, reported that only 1,398 Japanese auto imports were registered last month, a 57% drop from the same period last year. The sales decline was apparently caused by Korean consumers' boycott of Japanese products.
The Korea Customs Service announced that it plans to beef up radioactivity-detecting equipment and personnel to toughen radioactivity inspections on the manufactured goods imported from Japan.
The Small Enterprise and Marketing Service surveyed the cost of preparing Chuseok memorial service for a family of four and found that it would be about 25% cheaper to shop in traditional markets than in large supermarket franchises, with the average cost in traditional markets standing at almost 230,000 won while that in large supermarket franchises at over 300,000 won.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will expand the business hours of its family counseling call lines to 24-7 all year round to advise on child support issues and counsel single parents.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.