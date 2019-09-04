CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.04 (15:09) 수정 2019.09.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about actor Ahn Jae-mo narrating a special documentary film, and veteran singer Lee Seung-hwan's new concert. Actor Ahn Jae-mo has finished recording the narration for a meaningful documentary film "The Ukishima Maru Massacre" set to hit theaters on September 19. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Actor Ahn Jae-mo has finished recording the narration for the documentary film "The Ukishima Maru Massacre" set to hit theaters on September 19. The actor wanted to contribute to raising public awareness about the 1945 sinking of the Japanese ship Ukishima Maru, which was transporting to Busan, thousands of Koreans who had been forcibly conscripted to work in Japan.

At least eight thousand passengers were killed in the tragedy. The Ukishima-maru incident is not as widely known in the nation as the issues of Dokdo or wartime sexual slavery. This film is expected to shed light on this relatively obscure Japanese atrocity. Singer Lee Seung-hwan is set to release a new studio album and hold a concert marking the 30th anniversary of his debut. Lee debuted on October 15, 1989. According to his agency, the singer will release his 12th album titled "Fall to Fly - After" on October 15. It's his first album in five years. Lee will hold a concert at the Olympic Park in Seoul on November 30 to celebrate his debut anniversary. Widely known for his enrapturing live performances, the singer's determined to stage an extraordinary concert in November to celebrate 3 decades of his career. Lee's agency added the star has completed the planning stage of the concert, which will be an extravaganza featuring the most spectacular scenes that can be produced using domestic concert technologies.

