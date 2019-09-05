CJ GROUP DRUG SCANDAL News Today 입력 2019.09.05 (15:16) 수정 2019.09.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution requested an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon on the heir apparent of CJ Group, Lee Sun-ho, for smuggling illegal drugs into the nation and violating the country's Narcotics Control Act.



[Pkg]



Lee Sun-ho, the eldest son of the CJ Group owner, voluntarily appeared at the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. According to the prosecutors, Lee said he wanted to be arrested as soon as possible, as too many people were having a hard time because of him. The prosecutors confirmed the reason of his appearance at the prosecutors' office and decided to take him into custody given his emotional state. The controversy surrounding the heir apparent of CJ Group erupted after customs authorities did not arrest him for smuggling marijuana in various forms, including liquid, jelly and candy types. Public criticism escalated further when the prosecutors failed to raid Lee's home until Wednesday morning after interrogating him for the second time. Lee apparently decided to ask for an arrest before the situation was aggravated further. The prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Lee on Thursday. His interrogation as suspect is slated for as early as Friday. However, sources say Lee is unlikely to appear for questioning, as he has admitted to the charges and wants to be arrested.

