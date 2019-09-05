DOMESTICALLY CULTIVATED FRUITS News Today 입력 2019.09.05 (15:21) 수정 2019.09.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Chuseok holiday is just a week away, and fruits are in high demand in Korea. Until recently, Japanese apples and pears were popular in Korea during the holiday season, but this year local farmers have introduced apple and pear varieties that have been developed using only domestic technologies.



[Pkg]



Large pears ripen on the trees. This is a domestic pear variety called "Sinhwa." It has been lauded for the large size and high sweetness level.



[Soundbite] JIN YUN-HO(FARMER OF "SINHWA" PEARS) : "These pears are soft, juicy and sweet. They are perfect for children."



These pears do not drop from branches easily and can be stored at room temperature for 30 days. The domestic apple variety known as "Arisu" is popular for its bright red color, smooth surface and sweet and sour taste.



[Soundbite] PARK YONG-HAN(FARMER OF "ARISU" APPLES) : "This summer variety can be stored for a long time and has a nice texture."



Until recently, Korean consumers gave preference to the Japanese varieties of apples and pears, but nowadays they can choose from a wider range of domestically developed varieties. Domestic fruit varieties have also emerged as a lucrative source of profits for farmers, as they can be harvested early ahead of the Chuseok holiday. However, they are still relatively unknown to many Korean consumers. The Rural Development Administration plans to expand the cultivation area of domestic fruit varieties, increase their distribution and promote their exports to other countries.



[Soundbite] PARK KYO-SEON(NATIONAL INST. OF HORTICULTURAL AND HERBAL SCIENCE) : "We will test the fruit's adaptability overseas in order to publicize this high-quality Korean variety and receive royalties from other countries."



The day when domestic fruits will replace Japanese produce as holiday items seems to be just around the corner.

