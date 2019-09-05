CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.05 (15:23) 수정 2019.09.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Taemin from K-POP boy band SHINEE and a new KBS drama soon to be released. Despite detioriating relations between South Korea and Japan, the popularity of K-POP artists in Japan seems to be still on the rise. Taemin from K-POP group SHINEE has once again proven it's popularity by topping the oricon chart. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Despite chilly relations between Korea and Japan, the popularity of K-pop artists there continues as proven by Shinee member Taemin's new album that topped Japan's Oricon music chart. According to Japan's premier music chart, Taemin's third mini album, "Famous," rose to the top of the daily albums chart on August 28th, the day of its release. It also topped the weekly albums chart that tallies weekly album sales. This is the highest chart ranking achieved by Taemin since his solo debut in Japan. His management agency said that the chart standing demonstrates his influence as a K-pop solo artist. Taemin has also recently wrapped up his six-city concert tour in Japan. "When the Camellia Blooms," a new drama to start airing on KBS 2TV on September 18th, has started to generate buzz by releasing posters and a teaser video. This romantic comedy is an no-holds-barred love story of a young man named Yong-shik who fell in love with the leading female character Dong-baek. The drama has already won much attention as it is Kang Ha-neul's first comeback show after he was discharged from the military. Fans who saw the teaser video and photos said that they could already tell it's going to be a good drama just from the leading actor and actress's performances and facial expressions. They're excitedly anticipating the chemistry between Kang and his romantic interest in the show, Gong Hyo-jin.

