SHOWCASE OF KOREAN FOLDABLE SMARTPHONES
입력 2019.09.06 (15:39) 수정 2019.09.06 (16:57) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The largest consumer electronics exhibition in Europe is to kick off in Berlin, Germany on September 6. Korean smartphone makers Samsung and LG will showcase their foldable smartphones at the high-profile event. They are also determined to lead the 5G global market.

[Pkg]

​Bloggers from around the world flocked to see Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Fold, a key product that has delayed its release date for five months. Samsung says it has solved the product's detected defects from earlier this year and figured out a solution for issues with the display and foreign substances getting into the product itself. The new phone features a 4.6-inch display on the outside that can be unfolded into a wider one measuring 7.3 inches. The unfolded screen can be split into two or three sections to use multiple apps simultaneously. LG is showing off the upgraded version of its dual screen smartphone. It allows users to attach an additional screen and use both screens simultaneously. The screens have speakers on both ends, making this phone ideal for playing video games or watching videos. Samsung is set to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday, while LG's V50S ThinQ is to hit domestic stores next month.

[Soundbite] YOON DONG-HAN(LG ELECTRONICS) : "The upgraded dual screen, high-performance camera and outstanding video-playing features allow users to experience 5G content through multitasking."

Currently, Korean companies are leading the 5G smartphone market. LG's first 5G smartphone, V50, recorded domestic sales of 500,000 units just three months after its release, while Samsung has recently released its first low-cost 5G model, Galaxy A90. By 2023, 5G smartphones are predicted to account for 50 percent of the entire smartphone market. Korean smartphone makers are determined to further strengthen their position in the 5G global market using their current advantages.
