NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.09.06 (15:43)
[Anchor Lead]

The parliamentary confirmation hearing for embattled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk was held Friday. In opening remarks at the hearing, Cho sincerely apologized to the public for causing deep pain.
As this year's 13th typhoon Lingling is moving northward, the government has activated the central disaster and safety headquarters.
The Health and Welfare Ministry says that starting September 25th, the age limit on receiving the monthly 100-thousand won child allowance will be raised from six to seven years old, allowing for more recipients.
According to a survey by domestic job search portal JobKorea, 45% of office workers and 65% of part-timers will work even during the Chuseok holiday next week. The survey was conducted on 427 office employees and 765 part-time workers.
