NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.09.06 (15:43) 수정 2019.09.06 (16:57)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The parliamentary confirmation hearing for embattled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk was held Friday. In opening remarks at the hearing, Cho sincerely apologized to the public for causing deep pain.

As this year's 13th typhoon Lingling is moving northward, the government has activated the central disaster and safety headquarters.

The Health and Welfare Ministry says that starting September 25th, the age limit on receiving the monthly 100-thousand won child allowance will be raised from six to seven years old, allowing for more recipients.

According to a survey by domestic job search portal JobKorea, 45% of office workers and 65% of part-timers will work even during the Chuseok holiday next week. The survey was conducted on 427 office employees and 765 part-time workers.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.09.06 (15:43) 수정 2019.09.06 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The parliamentary confirmation hearing for embattled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk was held Friday. In opening remarks at the hearing, Cho sincerely apologized to the public for causing deep pain.

As this year's 13th typhoon Lingling is moving northward, the government has activated the central disaster and safety headquarters.

The Health and Welfare Ministry says that starting September 25th, the age limit on receiving the monthly 100-thousand won child allowance will be raised from six to seven years old, allowing for more recipients.

According to a survey by domestic job search portal JobKorea, 45% of office workers and 65% of part-timers will work even during the Chuseok holiday next week. The survey was conducted on 427 office employees and 765 part-time workers.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보