EXHIBITIONS ON URBAN ARCHITECTURE News Today 입력 2019.09.06 (15:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Exhibits on urban architecture will be held in various places in downtown Seoul for two months, starting this weekend. There will be artworks inspired by major cities around the globe and models of futuristic cities. Here's a preview of the festival.



[Pkg]



​Inside a silver tent, several pieces of drawing are hung under the red cloth and bright lights. A book is placed underneath it. The locations of jjimjilbang or Korean-style saunas all over the nation are marked on the maps. This piece suggests that homes in the future may be shared with not only family members, but also with complete strangers. Also on display: miniaturized models of similar-looking four-story houses. These models provide solutions to the housing problems in London, Brussels, and Helsinki known for their high real estate prices. The Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism is where such imaginative renditions of cities and architectures can be seen. The festival aims to improve understanding of urban problems and guide efforts to shape the cities in the future.



[Soundbite] LIM JAE-YONG(BIENNALE CO-DIRECTOR) : "Cities used to be communities naturally formed by people, but as the cities grew in size, people were replaced by systems. So, it's important to bring back cities that focus on people and their needs."



In the second such event being hosted in Korea, the theme is "Collective City" to convey the concept of a city that is an aggregate of resources, infrastructure, transportation and other elements. The urban architecture exhibits will take place in various places in downtown Seoul, such as Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Donuimun Museum Village. It's on for two months, starting this weekend.

