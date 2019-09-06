CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.09.06 (15:48) 수정 2019.09.06 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about traditional Korean music concerts being held in Seoul, and Seventeen releasing a new album. To the delight of musical fans, traditional Korean music concerts will be held across the nation's capital Seoul in September. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



This month, traditional Korean music concerts will be held across the nation's capital. The first Seoul Gugak Festival opens on September 6 and runs through the 29. This is the first gugak festival that centers around Seoul. In association with existing gukak festivals hosted by private organizations, the upcoming event will feature more new programs. Fifty-seven programs will be presented by some 100 domestic and international teams at various venues across the capital such as Seoul Plaza, Bukchon Hanok Village and Namsan Gugakdang. A large-scale interactive program titled Traditional Music Blooms will be held at Seoul Plaza during the chuseok holiday, complete with participation of gugak masters designated as intangible national cultural assets, as well as young, rising performers of traditional Korean music. The event is designed to provide general audiences, hands-on traditional performing arts experience. More details can be found at the official website of the festival. Seventeen is making a comeback on September 16. Their third full-length album is being released after a year and 10 months since the previous record released in November 2017. Members took part in the production of songs comprising the new release titled "An Ode." For their new album, each of the boys took on the challenge of expanding their repertoire to present a side different from their usual bright and upbeat music. Ahead of the release of the new album, the 13-member boy band embarked on an international concert tour for the first time in two years. The first concert in Seoul, held from August 30 to September 1, drew roughly 39,000 fans from home and abroad. Seventeen released an impressive trailer of their upcoming record on the final day of the Seoul concert, adding to the anticipation and enthusiasm of fans around the world.

