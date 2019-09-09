DAMAGE CAUSED BY TYPHOON LINGLING News Today 입력 2019.09.09 (15:29) 수정 2019.09.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Typhoon Lingling that swept through Korea over the weekend left three people dead and 24 injured in its wake. The government estimated that the Typhoon damaged about 94-hundred facilities with heavy rains and strong winds.



[Pkg]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported Typhoon Lingling took three lives here in the nation. In Boryeong, a woman in her seventies was killed when she was swept up by the gale-force wind. A driver in his 30s died when a wall fell on him at a university hospital parking lot in Incheon. In Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, one of the roof panels that flew off during a repair killed a man in his 60s. The year's 13th typhoon also injured 24 people, including firefighters and police officers out on disaster control calls. A house in Busan, Jeollabuk-do Province was completely destroyed, leaving its two residents homeless. More than 9,400 facilities nationwide were damaged, according to an official tally. Over 400 homes, factories, and stores were flooded and some 600 greenhouses and 78 fish farms were battered. Lingling's powerful winds uprooted some 5,000 roadside trees and damaged more than 1,200 traffic signals and streetlights. Strong winds were responsible for causing more than half of the 14,000 hectares of total crop loss. One of most powerful typhoons to hit Korea knocked down a natural monument fir tree at Haeinsa Temple and damaged 24 other cultural properties across the nation. Lingling also left roughly 160,000 homes nationwide with no power. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon convened a meeting to review typhoon damage and instructed officials to use all administrative resources to carry out emergency restorations. He also instructed relevant ministries to assess the losses of insured households in rural areas before Chuseok and pay up to 50% of the insurance payment in advance.

