2020 TOKYO GAMES CONTROVERSY

[Anchor Lead]



Japan has decided not to ban the controversial Rising Sun flag from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and concerns are also rising over its plan to use food ingredients from Fukushima for athletes participating in the Olympics. The worrying situation will likely repeat at the 2020 Paralympics, and a meeting opened upon September 8 in Tokyo among heads of Paralympic teams from nations taking part in the games. At the meeting, the Korean delegation will lodge a strong complaint about the Rising Sun flag issue, and the safety of Fukushima produce that could possibly be contaminated with radiation.



[Pkg]



The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games medals. They are inscribed with designs resembling the Rising Sun flag, a symbol of Japan's past imperialistic aggression. Despite mounting controversy, the organizing committee has no plans to replace the design, explaining that it was inspired from a fan. Japan also decided to allow the displays of the Rising Sun flag at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, in spite of repeated opposition from Seoul. The Korea Paralympic Committee will call on the country to change its stance at a meeting of team heads from nations participating in the games, which will be held until September 12.



[Soundbite] JEON HYE-JA(SECRETARY GENERAL, KOREA PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE) : "It's an international sporting event that calls for political neutrality. We will strongly complain about the lopsided decision to use the Rising Sun flag."



Korea expressed strong opposition to the use of the Rising Sun flag at a bilateral meeting with the Japanese organizing body, which was held on September 8 before the main session. The two sides will continue discussions on the safety of food ingredients from Fukushima and the inclusion of Korea's Dokdo islets in a Japanese map posted on the organizing committee's website. The global sporting event is about promoting peace and harmony. But unless issues of the Rising Sun flag and food safety are resolved the reputation of the games could be tarnished. Korea plans to draw international support through the meetings.

